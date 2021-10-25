EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

