ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TRDA) to Raise $150 Million in IPO

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TRDA) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,500,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $566.2 million.

Goldman Sachs, Cowen and Evercore ISI served as the underwriters for the IPO.

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We aim to transform the lives of patients by establishing Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) therapeutics as a new class of medicines and we aim to become the world’s foremost intracellular therapeutics company. EEV therapeutics are comprised of small cyclic peptides that are chemically conjugated to a wide range of specific and active biological therapeutics. Our EEV therapeutics are designed to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. Through our proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform (EEV Platform), we are building a robust development portfolio of EEV therapeutic candidates designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of therapeutics in various organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. We believe that the potential success of our early programs can translate into the efficient development of additional EEV therapeutic candidates and allow us to build portfolios in rare disease, immunology and oncology. We are initially focused on the development of EEV therapeutics for rare neuromuscular diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). DMD is caused by genetic mutations that prevent the creation of functional dystrophin, a protein required to maintain the structural integrity of muscle cells. Our most advanced therapeutic candidate, ENTR-601-44, is being developed for patients with DMD that are exon 44 skipping amenable. We plan to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ENTR-601-44 in 2022. We are developing a second lead program for patients with DM1. Patients with DM1 carry extra cytosine-uracil-guanine (CUG) triplet repeats that result in misprocessing of several proteins and multisystemic clinical manifestations. Our EEV-PMO for DM1 is designed to block the triplet repeats in the messenger RNA (mRNA) that sequesters these critical proteins and restore muscle function. We plan to submit an IND to the FDA for an EEV-PMO candidate for the treatment of DM1 in 2023. “.

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2016 and has 78 employees. The company is located at 6 Tide Street Boston, MA 02210 and can be reached via phone at (857) 520-9158 or on the web at http://www.entradatx.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.