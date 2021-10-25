EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,108 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

