Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Truist from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.63.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 31.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.