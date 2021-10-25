Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.89.

TSE BCE opened at C$63.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The stock has a market cap of C$57.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$67.08.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

