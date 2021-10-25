Essentia Market Capitalization Tops $2.94 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $220,435.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00210121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103123 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

