Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.640-$1.690 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG opened at $46.92 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.