Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Increased by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for 4.5% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $317,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

NYSE ESS traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $336.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,635. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.