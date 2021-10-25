European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.21. 976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 310,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWCZ. Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. Analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

