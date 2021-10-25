Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $187.94 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $187.94 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00102500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,554.03 or 0.99658835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.35 or 0.06529351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021349 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,444,418 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

