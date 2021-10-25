EverQuote (EVER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $428.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $747,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

