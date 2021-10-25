EveryCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $327,019.96 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. EveryCoin has a market cap of $327,019.96 and approximately $74,720.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00208399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

