EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Down 13.6% This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $11,998.97 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

