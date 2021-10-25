Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.450-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.45-$6.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $185.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.