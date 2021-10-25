Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGL principally in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is based in DENVER. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

