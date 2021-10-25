FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,004. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $430.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

