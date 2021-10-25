FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 20th.
On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.
In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
FDS stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,004. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $430.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.