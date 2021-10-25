Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

CCI stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

