Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 49,886 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,337,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 396,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.