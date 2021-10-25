Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $28.86.

