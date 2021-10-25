Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.