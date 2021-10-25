Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

