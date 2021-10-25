Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,479,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,080,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.