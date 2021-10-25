Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

