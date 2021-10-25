Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.64 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,254 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Crocs worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $19,042,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $149.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

