Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,550,000 Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,372,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,927,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,419,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

NYSE:MCW opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.