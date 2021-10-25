Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 171,777 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,777 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Terminix Global worth $30,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $115,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $41.04 on Monday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

