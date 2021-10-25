Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 189,741 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ON24 were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $2,318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $6,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $4,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,612 shares of company stock valued at $15,913,427.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

