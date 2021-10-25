Ferris Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period.

IGF opened at $48.08 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

