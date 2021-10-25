Ferris Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $52.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.