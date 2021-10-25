Ferris Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.