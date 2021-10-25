Ferris Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,315 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $137.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

