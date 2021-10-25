Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $296,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,749,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,547 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,193,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC opened at $126.14 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.