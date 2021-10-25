Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 0.4% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 57,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 893.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

