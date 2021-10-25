Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce sales of $20.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.73 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $85.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $86.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.43 million, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $86.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $432.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.96. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 82.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

