Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 79.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,768 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $35,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $61,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

