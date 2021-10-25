Filecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $485.15 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.55 billion and $485.15 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $64.33 or 0.00102232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00070367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00076644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,013.23 or 1.00136843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.12 or 0.06649154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 117,304,048 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

