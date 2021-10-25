Financial Review: HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRsoft has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viad and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and HRsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.26 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.83 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viad and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than HRsoft.

Summary

Viad beats HRsoft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

