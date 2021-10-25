Financial Survey: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) versus iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Xilinx alerts:

77.9% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 12 0 0 2.00 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xilinx currently has a consensus target price of $145.18, indicating a potential downside of 15.88%. iSun has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.49%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Xilinx.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and iSun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.15 billion 13.57 $646.51 million $3.08 56.04 iSun $21.05 million 3.69 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -42.75

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 23.00% 30.29% 14.76% iSun -12.95% -17.14% -10.93%

Summary

Xilinx beats iSun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.