First Bank (FRBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $284.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.90.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About First Bank
First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.
