First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 307 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

