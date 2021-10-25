First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

