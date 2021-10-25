First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,749.90 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

