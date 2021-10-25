First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

PNC stock opened at $215.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

