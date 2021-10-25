First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 213 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,140,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $297.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $298.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

