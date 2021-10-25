First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

