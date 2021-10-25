First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,731,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $252,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.