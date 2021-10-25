First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.10

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.10 and last traded at $133.10, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

