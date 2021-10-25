Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flat Glass Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Flat Glass Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.95 price objective on the stock.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGSGF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.