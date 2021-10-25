Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 7% This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $137.52 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $13.51 or 0.00021528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00070137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00103052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,653.77 or 0.99827931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.66 or 0.06702579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 306,893,775 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.