Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,306 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.83% of LiveXLive Media worth $32,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIVX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $193,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.